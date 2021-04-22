Liga MX: Chivas is well below Tigres, Cruz Azul and América, assures Hérculez Gómez

Herculez Gómez, former soccer player and ESPN analyst, assured that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have disappointed in recent years in Mexican soccer and are far below teams such as the UANL Tigres, Cruz Azul and their greatest rival, Club América. .

During a dynamic on ESPN’s Now or Never program, Hérculez Gómez affirmed without hesitation that Chivas are light years away from being footballingly what the Tigres, Cruz Azul and América are than if they have been more constant in recent times.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Celestial fans protest against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

“Chivas may be popular for a long time, but if it is very far from what América, Cruz Azul and especially the Tigres themselves have shown in football terms, Chivas will have to start doing something so that they can compete in up. ”he declared.

In the present Clausura 2021 the Chivas are in 14th place with 16 units, if they beat the Rayados de Monterrey they reached 19 points, placing themselves up to 10th place in the repechage zone.

It should be remembered that despite the fact that Chivas managed to reach the semifinals last tournament against León, several previous tournaments could not qualify for the Liguilla after having bad tournaments in the regular phase.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content