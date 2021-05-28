Liga MX: Chivas in search of a pair of reinforcements from Xolos de Tijuana

The directive of the Chivas headed by Ricardo Peláez in the MX LeagueI’d be looking for a couple of reinforcements from Xolos from Tijuana, these being Marcel Ruiz and Jimmy Gómez for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from the sports journalist Heriberto Muñoz, the directors of the Sagrado Rebaño have already shown interest in both players in search of bringing them as reinforcements in the next campaign.

Both elements are old acquaintances of the current coach Víctor Manuel Vicetich de las Chivas, in his time on the bench for the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, where he had the opportunity to count on them.

The Chivas board has already asked about Marcel Ruiz. Vucetich considers it for his sports project. Tijuana analyzes the offer, it is not going to make it cheaper. pic.twitter.com/98UZfJ7LwG – Zona Xolos (@ZonaXolos) May 20, 2021

Marcel Ruiz is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder with great talent and considered one of the great prospects for the Fronterizos, while Jimmy Gomez also plays center, is 27 years old and had a good turnout last season.

Jaime Gómez is in the folder of @Chivas, but first they hope to accommodate to bring. Alejandro Mayorga and José Madueña have many possibilities to leave, the latter was offered to @ClubNecaxa. – TiroSecreto (@TiroSecreto) May 17, 2021

