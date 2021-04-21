Liga MX: Chivas ‘hits’ Rayados first with a great goal from Alexis Vega

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will visit the Rayados de Monterrey tonight in the pending match of matchday 12 of the Closing 2022 of the MX League on the field of the BBVA Stadium, with the need to add to continue with the hope of qualifying for the playoffs in this championship, and one of his weapons in offense to win is Alexis Vega.

However, prior to the game, the Chivas already struck the first blow by opening old wounds in the Rayados de Monterrey, remembering the goal scored by Alexis Vega in the regular phase in the 2020 Apertura of Liga MX, where the ‘Flock’ beat La Pandilla 3-2 at Akron.

Also read: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

“@ Alexis_Vega9 was one of the players who scored in the previous match against Rayados. Enjoy this goal in the last game vs. Tijuana and relive it completely in the Detrás del Rebaño. ”Chivas published with the video of the goal.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Alexis Vega has scored a goal and has given four assists with Chivas in 80% of the minutes played in 14 games in which he has participated.

Rayados de Monterrey prior to the game is in fifth place with 25 points, so a victory would take him away from Santos Laguna who has the same points. For its part, Chivas is in 14th place with 16 units, if it wins it would reach 19 points, placing itself up to 10th place in the repechage zone.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content