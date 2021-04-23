Liga MX: Chivas heats the Clásico Tapatío with a message for Atlas on social networks

The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara de la MX League, heated the Classic Tapatío in front of Atlas of this day 16 on social networks, mocking a publication of his opponents for the anniversary of his only championship.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

You don’t have to get there first, but you have to know how to get there. Atlas, happy SEVENTY (?) “. It was Chivas’s message for the Atlas.

On the official Atlas page on Twitter, they shared an image of the club’s only championship highlighting that they achieved it by beating Chivas, so the official account of their rivals came out to reply quickly.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

With the message of “You don’t have to get there first, you have to know how to get there”, and leaving the message of “Happy Seventies”, for the years that the Rojinegro club adds without championships, the Flock made the fans of its rivals explode.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content