Liga MX: Chivas has one of its worst scoring streaks

The Chivas team added another defeat in the Clausura 2021, leaving them on the verge of elimination, considering the calendar that is coming their way, a situation that has bothered the rojiblanca fans.

In recent days, some media have hinted that not everything ‘is rosy’ within the team, starting with the substitution of José Juan Macías, who is not injured; however, Vucetich has preferred to start with Zaldívar.

After the defeat against Cruz Azul, the Guadalajara team reached 16 games conceding a goal, according to Goals and Figures, being one of their worst records in their history. In the current tournament, she is one of the worst defenses with 20 goals against.

The last time Chivas left their mark at zero was in the first leg quarterfinals against Club América, a match they won 1-0. Despite that, he is still far from his worst record for goals against in short tournaments, which was in the Closing 2006, with 35.