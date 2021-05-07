Liga MX: Chivas has already polled Santiago Ormeño, how much would his signing cost?

With the round of Repechage in the anteroom to fight a ticket to the League, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would already be working on what would be their possible signings for the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX, where they aim to hire a center forward, so the goal scorer of The Puebla Strip, Santiago Ormeño, has been targeted by the directive headed by Ricardo Peláez.

Even without knowing if Víctor Manuel Vucetich will continue as coach after his participation in the Clausura 2021, the Chivas They would already be planning the conformation of their squad, and the front of the camoteros, Santiago Ormeño, He would have already been informally surveyed to find out his contractual situation with the poblanos.

According to information revealed by the reporter José María Garrido, Chivas would have informally asked about the situation of Santiago Ormeño in Puebla, since they have considered him as a possible reinforcement for the next tournament.

Chivas asked informally about the situation of Santiago Ormeño, as an option for the next tournament. The issue of its call with Peru will be pending.

Ormeño already had a stage in Chivas a couple of years ago, when he tried his luck in a preseason with the Flock led by Tomás Boy, who finally cut him from the list of players with whom he built his squad.

The Puebla striker registered 9 goals in 16 games in the last Clausura 2021, being key for the classification of La Franja directly to the Liguilla.

How much would the signing of Santiago Ormeño cost in Chivas?

According to the specialized portal, Transfermarkt, Ormeño had an increase in its value in recent months, going from one million euros to two and a half million, just over 3 million dollars.

With one more year on his contract and with the possibility of playing with the Peruvian National Team in the next Copa América, Ormeño’s valuation could increase even more with the camoteros.

Unofficially, it is rumored that the Strip expects to obtain close to $ 9 million for its player’s token, a figure that would place it as one of the most expensive signings in the history of the Herd.