Liga MX: Chivas goes for historical mark vs Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío

This Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Jalisco Stadium, for a new edition of Classic Tapatío, where the Sacred Flock will look for a historical record of victories.

Guadalajara comes to this duel with six victories in a row over Atlas, and to beat the Rojinegros this weekend would impose a new mark, because according to information from the account “Goles y Cifras”, they have never achieved seven consecutive victories in the Classic Tapatío.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Details of Miguel Herrera’s contract are revealed; your technical ‘future’

“Guadalajara has six wins in a row over Atlas; he has never won seven Clásicos in a row. “

The last time the Rojinegros prevailed over Guadalajara was precisely on Matchday 16, in the 2018 Clausura Tournament, when they took the classic with a goal from Edyairth Ortega.

For this duel, the Atlas arrives at a better time than Chivas, since the Foxes are in position 7 of the table, while the Herd is in position number 9.

However, those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will arrive on fire, after defeating the Xolos de Tijuana and the Rayados del Monterrey in the same week, seeking to get nine points out of nine possible against the rival of the city.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: