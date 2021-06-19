Liga MX: Chivas goalkeeper is the new reinforcement of AD Guanacasteca of Costa Rica

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have added a new drop in their ranks, after confirming that goalkeeper Antonio Torres is leaving the MX League to arrive at soccer in Costa Rica as the new reinforcement of the AD Guanacasteca.

Through Twitter, the newly promoted team to the first division of Tico football welcomed the 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper as their new signing, from the Tapatío CD of the Expansion League MX.

Read also: Rayados: Héctor Moreno’s emotional welcome to Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

“Give it EVERYTHING Torres! We officially welcome Antonio Torres, new goalkeeper of the Guanacasteca Sports Association who arrives as a great reinforcement from @Chivas. Mexico for this tournament #GuanaEsDePrimera #RefdamientosPampero”, they wrote.

Hit it with ALL Torres! ❤️ We officially welcome Antonio Torres, new goalkeeper of the Guanacasteca Sports Association who arrives as a great reinforcement from @Chivas México for this tournament # GuanaEsDePrimera #RefdamientosPampero pic.twitter.com/LiYi0v5f0h – Guanacasteca Sports Association (@ ADG_1973) June 18, 2021

Goalkeeper Antonio Torres closes his stage with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara without being able to make his debut with the first team, being the third goalkeeper of the team and after playing nine games with Tapatío CD in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX.

Read also: Liga MX: Pumas cancels preseason in Acapulco and returns to CDMX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Chivas Liga MX Expansion League MX Costa Rica