Liga MX: Chivas Femenil officially announces the return as reinforcement of Rubí Soto

The Chivas board headed by Nelly Simon in the Liga MX Femenil, officially announced the return of the attacker Rubí Soto, from the Villarreal Spanish as reinforcement for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Read also: La Liga: Sergio Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid in tears and promises to return

After passing through Spanish football, Los Mochis is back to prop up our attack. Your brilliance was always Rojiblanco Welcome home, Rubi Soto25! “, Was the message from the club.

It was through the social networks of the Rojiblanco club, where the return of the Sinaloan attacker was officially announced, in order to reinforce the offensive of the team led by Edgar “Chore” Mejía.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Rubí Soto had an outstanding step in the Chivas team being the historic scorer for a time, before signing for Villarreal of Spain where she played for a year and managed to lift the championship of the Second Division for Women.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content