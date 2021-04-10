Liga MX: Chivas fan launches harsh insult against the players (PHOTO)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have arrived at the CDMX to face the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Cruz Azul Machine.

As is already a tradition, the fans of the Sacred Herd were present at the international airport to encourage, take a photo with the players and a fan surprised everyone by demonstrating for the bad step that the team has had.

Through Twitter, an image has gone viral showing the fan of the Rojiblanco team with a blanket addressed to the institution’s footballers due to the poor results obtained in the contest.

“A lot of salary, few hue … Respect the colors,” says the blanket.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are in position 15 of the general table in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with 13 units, two points away from the playoff spots.

