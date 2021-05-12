Liga MX: Chivas discards Vladimir Moragrega as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already preparing the assembly of the squad for the next tournament of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX after falling in the repechage of the present Clausura 2021 against the Tuzos del Pachuca, and one of the names that has sounded to arrive the flock has been that of the Atlantean striker Vladimir Moragrega.

However, according to information from Erick López of TUDN, the Chivas would have ruled out their signing because Víctor Manuel Vucetich, whom everything seems to indicate that he will stay on the Guadalajara bench, has another player profile in mind to strengthen the squad and compete in the next championship better.

Read also: Video: Goal by Yannick Carrasco at Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad

As detailed in the information, Vucetich would have already revealed his requests for reinforcements to Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, and those players are the ones he wants the board to focus on and work on so that they can get them for the next season. .

In addition, one of the players who will almost certainly leave Chivas will be César Huerta, who would have a foot and a half in the Rayos del Necaxa where Guillermo Vázquez would count on him giving him minutes and the confidence that he did not receive this semester from Vucetich .

For now, in Chivas they are on vacation and what they want is to rest, clear their minds and try to relax and then start with the preseason preparing in the best possible way and thus fight for the title the following campaign.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content