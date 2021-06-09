in Football

Liga MX: Chivas denies interest in Erick Aguirre del Pachuca in this transfer market

The directive of the Chivas del Guadalajara inside of MX League, would have reported that there is no interest in signing Erick Aguirre from the Club Pachuca, for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist Natalia León of Fox Sports MX, the board of the Sagrado Rebaño denied interest in the side defender, after the rumor of his arrival in Guadalajara was loud.

The same manager confirmed that in winter 2019, defender Erick Aguirre was very close to being signed by the club, but in the end they did not reach an agreement and the transition fell.

Other possible signings that could reach the team of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, would be Marcel Ruiz and Jimmy Gómez from Xolos de Tijuana, with whom there are already talks with their board.

