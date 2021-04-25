Liga MX: Chivas cruelly mocks Atlas after winning the Clásico Tapatío

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara defeated the Rojinegros del Atlas a zero goal in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío in the match on day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Jalisco Stadium field, where the Flock made fun of the ‘Foxes’ after the match.

Chivas, through their social networks, ‘congratulated’ Atlas for his 70 years without titles in Liga MX, added to the fact that against Guadalajara, he already has six Clásicos Tapatíos with defeat.

Read also: Video: Arturo González’s goal in Tigres vs Rayados de Monterrey

“HAPPY 70.”, Guadalajara published on social networks at the end of the game, making the fans explode with happiness by beating city opponents like Atlas.

⚫️ HAPPY – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 25, 2021

With this victory, Chivas reached 22 points, placing in eighth place ensuring the playoffs, just in the absence of whether they will play at home or on the road in that round of the championship.

The Atlas for its part stayed in seventh place with 22 points, waiting until the last day to know if it will have to pay for the percentage issue or it will be Atlético San Luis.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content