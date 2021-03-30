Liga MX: Chivas congratulates Jesús Molina on his birthday and is blown away by the fans

Midfielder Jesús Molina is on long tablecloths on this day as he celebrates one more year of life, ahead of the return of activity in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX against Santos Laguna.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara did not forget their captain’s birthday and they have dedicated some emotional words of congratulations to the veteran Mexican midfielder on social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Nahuel Guzmán and Jesús Corona, the best goalkeepers in the last 5 years

“Today is a birthday for a player who is lethal from above and a danger in the rival area. We congratulate our Captain, @ j_molina5!”, They wrote.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the Sagrado Rebaño fans against midfielder Jesús Molina were immediate, despite celebrating his birthday.

He is not our captain, he should not continue in Guadalajara anymore. – usacubrebocas (@ RODJIM7) March 29, 2021

That water captain doesn’t represent me. What’s more, fuck his mother. – Leonardo Isol (@onlyisol) March 29, 2021