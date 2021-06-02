Liga MX: Chivas congratulates ‘Chicharito’ Hernández on his birthday and the fans demand his return

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández lives his best moment in several years on the field, being the top scorer for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2021 season in Major League Soccer.

The Mexican attacker has long tablecloths this June 1 to celebrate his 33rd birthday and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara did not forget the special date and dedicated an emotional message to him on social networks.

“Have a great day, @ CH14_ Congratulations, scorer!” They wrote with a special image of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández as Rojiblanco.

⚪️ Have a great day, @ CH14_ Congratulations, scorer! pic.twitter.com/d2OwB9wzgi – CHIVAS (@Chivas) June 1, 2021

Faced with said publication, the reactions and comments from the Chivahermanos did not wait, demanding that the directors of the Sacred Herd bring back Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Make the call @Amauryvz. – The Champion (@Gaspar_Sparco) June 1, 2021

#Chichaaaaaaaaaa, Happy birthday bb of light, creator of the smile of light, I’ll wait for you in the # Flock one of these days – Xavier 〽️ (@il_tore) June 1, 2021

Bring it now – Guillermo (@ MemoSalgado17) June 1, 2021

Fichalo click head of VHS @ RPELAEZ9 – CHTM VUCETICH #Lichismo (@ dinon_2) June 1, 2021

Happy birthday Chichadios pic.twitter.com/iwCy1yrc7E – José Carlos 1️⃣4️⃣ (@ JCMB_14) June 1, 2021

