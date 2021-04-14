Liga MX: Chivas cancels training due to fire in La Primavera forest

The Forest fire that occurred in the area of La Primavera forest forced the Jalisco State Government declare an Atmospheric Alert for the municipalities of Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, Zapopan and Guadalajara, so the Chivas Rayadas team had to cancel the practice scheduled for this morning at the facilities of the Akron Stadium.

According to the information revealed by the reporter Jesús Hernández, the Chivas team has been summoned for this afternoon to see if they can train.

“Chivas canceled their training at Akron due to the fire in the spring, in the afternoon they are scheduled to see if they can train,” Hernández published.

SEMADET has recommended reducing outdoor activities and avoiding exposure to pollutants, staying in rooms with closed doors and windows.

Chivas has a game next Saturday at the Akron Stadium against the Xolos de Tijuana on Matchday 15, one of the last opportunities for the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich in his career to get a ticket to the Repechage.

