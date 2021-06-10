Liga MX: Chivas begins talks with Rodolfo Pizarro’s representative

The Mexican of the Inter Miami, former Rayados de Monterrey player, Rodolfo Pizarro, could return to Liga MX and according to David Medrano, Ricardo Peláez has already started talks with the Mexican player’s representative.

In social networks, Medrano reported a possible return of Pizarro, however, the economic issue is the main problem for the Flock.

“Manfredi Caleca, Rodolfo Pizarro’s representative, spoke with Ricardo Peláez today. The case is complicated economically.” Wrote Don Deivid.

Manfredi Caleca, Rodolfo Pizarro’s representative, spoke with Ricardo Peláez today. The case is complicated on the economic side. I’ll tell you more details later in a live @AztecaDeportes – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) June 9, 2021

Rodolfo Pizarro would be leaving Inter Miami this season and as it has sounded for Rayados, his former team, in Chivas the fans do not tire of asking the Mexican.

Pizarro’s salary would be the main problem, because even lowering his claims, the 3.5 million dollar salary is quite high.

His letter is valued at 12 million dollars and Inter will not let him go so easily, so he would expect an amount close to this figure.

