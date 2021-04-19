Liga MX: Chivas apologizes to the abused fan at the Akron stadium

A loyal fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara revealed the mistreatment he suffered within the Akron Stadium, when private security elements pushed him out of the building during the match against Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 15 of the MX League.

Through Twitter, Ricardo Ortiz Montenegro made viral the video of the moment in which he suffers the abuse of the authority of the Sagrado Rebaño stadium for carrying a banner with the legend ‘Only Mexicans’.

Faced with this situation, the Rojiblanco team raised its voice and apologized to the fan who suffered mistreatment by the security agents in the building and rewarded him with his presence in the next game.

Ricardo, we are very sorry for what happened. As you know, the current protocols are stricter looking for the welfare of all. The @EstadioAkron will always be your home and we want to invite you to the box for the next game. Do you accept? We love your , but for now you can’t bring it. https://t.co/PlECCh90RG – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 18, 2021

“Ricardo, we are very sorry about what happened. As you know, the current protocols are stricter looking for the welfare of all. The @EstadioAkron will always be your home and we want to invite you to the box for the next game. Do you accept? We love your Mexico, but for now you cannot bring it, “they wrote.

It should be noted that a sector of the fans that was present at the Akron stadium was removed by private security agents for their constant boos towards the midfielder Uriel antuna during the match of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara against the Xolos de Tijuana.

