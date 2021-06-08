Liga MX: Chivas announces friendly vs Pachuca ahead of Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara began with their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Monday, June 7, they announced a new friendly duel in the USA as part of his preseason tour.

Through his social networks, the Sacred Flock announced that he will face the Tuzos del Pachuca on July 15 at Seatgeek Stadium, in the city of Chicago, Illinois, this being his third friendly in the United States.

“Confirmed our third preparation match in the United States. Vs Pachuca. In Chicago”

The first game of the Sacred Rebaño tour will be against the UANL Tigres, on July 7 in Edinburg, Texas, and then they will face the Rayados del Monterrey on July 11 at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas.

