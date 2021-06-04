Liga MX: Chivas announces friendly against Rayados del Monterrey

The addition of the United States begins to return to the stadiums and with this the tours of the Liga MX teams, as the Chivas del Guadalajara announced that they will have a friendly duel against the Rayados del Monterrey.

Through their social networks, the Sacred Herd reported that they will be measuring the Gang on July 11, at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas, as part of their preseason.

“ChivaHermanos from the United States! Tickets are now available at Ticketón for the preparation meeting “

This will be the second friendly meeting of the Sacred Herd in the United States, since on the 7th of the same month they will face the UANL Tigres in Edinburg, Texas.

