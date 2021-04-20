Liga MX: Chivas and Puebla surprise in the Ideal Eleven of Day 15 of Clausura 2021

After the completion of the Day 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament with the match between Braves of FC Juárez and the Club Leon, Liga MX has announced the Ideal Eleven of the day, which was distributed mostly among five teams, with 2 players each.

Santos, León, Pachuca Puebla and Chivas had two players in this Ideal Eleven, while the remaining player was from America club.

The null presence of players from Cruz Azul, leader of the competition, which accumulated 13 games without defeat in the tournament is surprising.

The Ideal Eleven of the Day is made up of Carlos Acevedo (Santos), José Ramírez (León), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Emanuel Aguilera (América), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Jean Menseses (León), Javier Salas (Puebla) , Jesús Angulo (Chivas), Santiago Ormeño (Puebla), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Eduardo Aguirre (Santos).

