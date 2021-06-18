Liga MX: Chivas and his tremendous “paternity” on the Atlas

In recent seasons, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have a broad dominance over the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío, as the rojiblanco team is one of those who beat the Zorros the most in the MX League.

According to information from the account “Hora de Fútbol”, Chivas is the team that has won the most times Atlas in recent seasons, tied with ten wins along with the Rayados del Monterrey as the main “executioners” of the Academy.

“The last 100 defeats of #Atlas in LigaMx. We had to go through 2,138 days on the calendar. With Guadalajara and Monterrey is the one with whom they lose the most in this period, while Querétaro is one of the ones that eases the most “

The last 100 defeats of #Atlas in LigaMx

The last time the Rojinegros managed to defeat the Sagrado Rebaño was in the Clausura 2018. After this, there are six victories in a row for Guadalajara in the MX League.

Below Guadalajara and Monterrey, America and Toluca appear tied with seven victories.

On the other hand, Querétaro is one of the teams that is given the most to the Rojinegros, along with others with less time in first division or who are no longer in Liga MX, such as Atlético de San Luis, Dorados, Lobos BUAP and Jaguares de Chiapas.

