Liga MX: Chivas and his ‘recadito’ to ‘Canelo’ Angulo after his great game against Xolos de Tijuana

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara defeated the Xolos de Tijuana two goals to zero in the match corresponding to day 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura on the Akron Stadium field with annotations by Alexis Vega and Jesus ‘Canelo’ Angulo where those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich maintain the hope of being able to qualify for the repechage.

Chivas was able to get the result in part due to a great performance by Jesús Angulo who, in addition to scoring a goal, gave a recital in other areas of the game that allowed Chivas to dominate the rival and get a very important result against Xolos, which is also bad and he has aspirations to be in the playoffs.

Read also: José Ramón Fernández attacks Cruz Azul after his duel against América

According to data published by the StatisKicks portal, Angle in addition to scoring a goal, gave an assist, created six opportunities, had up to 88% accurate passes, won eight of 13 duels, made three dribbles of six, completed three centers. five, had eight recoveries and gave 60 touches with the ball.

Before his great game, the Chivas sent an emotional message to ‘Canelo’ Angulo, highlighting his participation, not only for what he contributed in attack, but for the influence he had on the team’s game.

“Constant fluidity on offense, he participated in the first goal and scored the second. GREAT match of @jesusanguloo. ”, Chivas published along with an image of Angulo.

The ‘Canelo’ Angulo has played in this tournament 14 games with Chivas where he has scored three goals and has given two assists, being the match against Xolos one of the most complete he has given in his career.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content