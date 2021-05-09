Liga MX: Chivas and Club América forced to sign Chava Reyes, claims ‘Russian’ Zamoginly

Daniel ‘Russian’ Zamoginly, TUDN analyst and former Puebla player in Liga MX, assured that Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara and Club América have to buy Salvador Reyes, who has had a great season with La Franja.

‘Russian’ Zamoginly, through his official Twitter account, pointed out that ‘Chava’ Reyes has done a great job with Puebla and that the two greats, both Chivas and América, should sign him.

“Chava Reyes is there to make a jump to any team, he is one of the few offensive full-backs that scores well. In tremendous in individual duels. Chivas or America would have to buy it now. ”, He replied to a user on Twitter.

Salvador Reyes has played in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Puebla all the games as a starter and has also played every minute with Nicolás Larcamón’s team, scoring two goals.

It should be remembered that Puebla qualified directly for the Liguilla, being the third place overall with 28 points, having won a total of seven games, tied another seven and lost three.

