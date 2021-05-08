Liga MX: Chivas and Atlas FC, the ‘desired’ by fans of America in Liguilla

The Eagles of the Club Amèrica have fulfilled an impeccable 2021 Clausura. Qualified directly to the Liguilla as second overall, with 38 points added and already within the semifinals of the Concachampions, the American fans feel confident and some of them ask Chivas or Atlas as rivals.

Chivas and Atlas will play the 2021 Clausura repechage of the Liga MX and depending on the results of the keys against Pachuca and the Tigres they have options to face Club América, which will reach the first leg with 10 days of rest, so the fans want either of those two for the league.

“What rival would you like for America for the quarterfinals?” Asked Juan Carlos Dìaz, a journalist from TUDN, to which the majority responded Chivas or Atlas and some said the Tigres.

What rival would you like for America heading into the quarterfinals? Today the repechage begins – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) May 8, 2021

Chivas reaches the playoffs as the ninth place in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

The Atlas reached this phase of the playoffs in seventh place by adding 25 points, while the Tigres entered this phase with 23 points, equaling Chivas and Pachuca but having worse goal difference.

Atlas to show them that on the field they don’t earn a single point. – monsieur pierre (@ElCentii) May 8, 2021

I would like accounts to be settled with the Atlas – jorge lópez (@jlopezglez) May 8, 2021

Chivas or Atlas, eliminating them would be very satisfying. – riuven almazan❄️ (@rubenalmazanflo) May 8, 2021

Atlas, chivas or tigers – porelince♑️✨ (@diaz_galan) May 8, 2021

The atlas – Yahir T. 07 (@ LioMess77469545) May 8, 2021

