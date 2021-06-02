Liga MX: Chivas already has its first ‘reinforcements’ for the 2021 preseason

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara reported on the start of the preseason towards Apertura 2021 and in addition to the players from the current squad, other players from the subsidiary and some returns were integrated into the Flock.

Due to the absence of some players who are with the National Team, Chivas ‘used’ some players from Tapatío, in addition to the return of Pavel Pérez, champion with Tepatitlán.

Ángel López, Deivoon Magaña, Raúl Rangel, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Juan Aguayo, Campillo and Cisneros are the players who will make the preseason with the rojiblanco team.

The footballers were ‘separated’ into two groups, some will be in Verde Valle, while the other group, in the clinic where they will be given medical examinations.

In Verde Valle, Pável Pérez is subjected to blood tests. The steering wheel is one of the novelties in his reincorporation after a year on loan in Alteños de Tepatitlán @MarcaClaro pic.twitter.com/3s8Pv9PeCF – José María Garrido (@josemagarrido) June 2, 2021

GROUP 1 (Verde Valle): Antonio Rodríguez, Jesús Sánchez, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Molina, Hiram Mier, Ángel Zaldivar, Oribe Peralta, Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Miguel Ponce, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón, Pavel Pérez, Carlos Cisneros and Ronaldo Cisneros.

GROUP 2 (Clinic): Luis Olivas, Angel López, Juan de Dios Aguayo, Raúl Rangel, Diego Campillo, Jesús Orozco, Jesús Godínez, Deivoon Magaña, César Huerta, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres and José Madueña.

