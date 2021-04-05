Liga MX: Chivas, a team that is not enforced at the Akron Stadium

The Chivas did not go beyond the draw against Santos Laguna. The team of Victor Manuel Vucetich He is still out of the repechage zone and still has a series of difficult games ahead of him, very complicated to carry out due to the dynamics in the game, results and feelings that Guadalajara transmits, both on the court and on the bench.

The serious problem with Chivas is that they have a while without being strong at home. He does not win the games he has to win and that makes it difficult for him to score points to be at the top of the table. In the present Clausura 2021 he has played six games for Akron, and has only won one, against Pumas, while he has tied another three and lost two, among which is the Classic win against Club América included.

In addition, Chivas has only won 12 home games in the last four tournaments, a fact that reflects why the Flock is so uncompetitive in recent times in Liga MX, at least in part.

Against Santos Laguna, although they surely signed the best 20 minutes of the season in the second half in the final stretch, the games last 90 minutes and playing a good quarter of a game at that level, it is very unlikely that you will reach to earn points and thereby fight at the top of the table.

Chivas hasn’t scared anyone away for a long time. Since with teams with more or less investment, they have maintained the same anti-competitive trend in recent years despite the fact that last tournament they reached the semifinals. Something that was an exception and not the rule, until they prove otherwise in upcoming tournaments.

