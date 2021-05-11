Liga MX: ‘Chima’ Ruiz would be the next to leave Club Tigres

The output of Ricardo Ferretti of the feline team has caused a total restructuring in the coaching staff, since yesterday the departure of Juninho was announced, who was an assistant and was looking to reach the first team.

Given the refusal of the directive, the former midfielder of Tigers He was loyal to Ferretti and decided to leave the club. According to the column of ‘Tap Filtered’, the next one will be ‘Chima ‘Ruiz, who had the hope of directing the Monterrey team.

It must be remembered that when the former technical director of the Mexican Under-17 National Team arrived, several pointed out that the world runner-up would have been chosen by ‘Tuca’ to replace him on the first team bench when he retired.

Unlike Juninho, the Tigres board offered him to stay at the institution; However, according to the source, he will be loyal to the man who took him and will leave the team, even revealing that after the offer, Ruiz’s response did not go down very well with the club’s top ranks.