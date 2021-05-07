Liga MX: ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his special dedication to Chivas on its 115th anniversary

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have long tablecloths for their away match against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the reclassification, celebrating 115 years of history in Liga MX.

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández did not forget the special date for the Sacred Herd and took the time to dedicate an emotional message to the entire Rojiblanca institution on his social networks.

“Many more years of success for my @chivas. CONGRATULATIONS to all of you in your 115 years! He wrote along with an image from his beginnings in the basic forces of Chivas.

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández achieved an outstanding career in the ranks of the Guadalajara team, achieving the title in the 2006 Apertura tournament, the scoring championship in 2010 and becoming one of the most lucrative signings in the history of a footballer. Mexican in Liga MX.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to access the league in consecutive tournaments facing the Tuzos del Pachuca as a visitor, within the action of the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021.

