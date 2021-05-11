Liga MX: César Villaluz assures that Cruz Azul is always favorite for the title entering the league

Football player Cesar Villaluz of the whole Cancun FC on the MX Expansion League, assured that Cruz Azul is always the favorite for the championship when it enters the league, which is why he placed them as the candidates in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Cruz Azul entering the league is always favorite for the championship. The fans once again believed in the team based on the results. The team has maintained a good level and hopefully the championship can be given “, were the words of Villaluz.

The former soccer player of the Machine spoke in an interview for W-Deportes, where he made it clear that Cruz Azul is the number one favorite for the championship in this league, in addition to ensuring that this club is always considered a favorite in the finals.

César Villaluz also stressed that the fans have once again believed in the Peruvian Juan Reynoso’s team, in addition that the players have maintained their level throughout the tournament, so he hopes they can lift the championship.

