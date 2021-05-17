Liga MX: César Montes is injured against Club Santos and turns on the alarms in Rayados

Los Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna will seek to become the new semifinalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the action of the return party in the round of the Quarterfinals.

When it seemed that the first half would end normally, defender César Montes set off the alarms in the box of the gang led by the coach Javier Aguirre when finishing injured on the field of play.

Read also: Club América: Nicolás Castillo harangues the Eagles prior to the return match against Pachuca

In the 45th minute, the Mexican defender felt a muscular discomfort and ended up lying on the grass to be treated by the club’s medical staff; that despite the efforts he could not continue and Stefan medina entered the relay.

⏱ | 45 ‘| 1T | #MTY 1 – 0 #SAN Exits: @CJasib Enter: @StefanMedina #ArribaElMonterrey ⚪ – Striped (@Rayados) May 16, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey want to follow the trend of the league that advance to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament, the teams that close the Quarterfinal series as local.

Read also: Club América vs Pachuca: Romario Ibarra’s warning prior to the return of the Liguilla MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Rayados de Monterrey Liga MX Santos Laguna Liguilla