Liga MX: César Arturo Ramos ‘pockets his fortune’ by whistling friendly in the United States

The whistle of the Liga MX, César Arturo Ramos, made a fortune just by whistling an ameteur game in the city of Atlanta, USA, after being invited to be the judge in the so-called Mariachi Cup.

According to information from a well-known medium, César Arturo Ramos received 80,000 pesos for being the referee in the aforementioned Cup, a much higher salary than he receives in the Liga Mx.

A Liga MX referee earns a salary of 33 thousand pesos, while a payment of 38 thousand per arbitrated party.

This amount is much lower than what he received in the Mariachi Cup, so for the Sinaloan referee, these opportunities on his ‘vacations’ are a way to generate great income.

The World Cup referee whistled his last match in the second leg between Cruz Azul and Pachuca.