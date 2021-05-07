Liga MX: CEMEX executive boasts the signing of Florian Thauvin with Tigres de la UANL

Even without being officially announced by the board of directors of the Tigres de la UANL, the manager CEMEX, Mauricio Doehner, boasted the seal of the company that supports the university team of the U of Nuevo León in hiring the French winger Florian Thauvin.

Since yesterday the rumor spread that the signing of Florian Thauvin He was more than on track, so the Frenchman would be a new player for the UANL Tigres next season, revealing some details of his contract in Liga MX.

“The French CEMEX seal in Tigres – Fostering the entrepreneurial culture,” published Doehner, sharing a journalistic note of the signing of Thauvin.

The UANL Tigers have once again burst the transfer market of Mexican Soccer with the arrival of the world champion in Russia 2018, betting again on a player in fullness, who arrives free, and whom they will ‘consent’ with the best salary of all Liga MX.

Unofficially it is handled that Florian Thauvin would be earning 6 million dollars per season in a 5-year contract, surpassing the salary of 4.6 million dollars of André Pierre Gignac, so far the best paid in the MX League, and who is left 3 more years of contract.

