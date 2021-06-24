Liga MX: Celso Ortíz new captain of Rayados de Monterrey? the Paraguayan responds

Celso ortiz, Rayados de Monterrey midfielder, was asked whether he would like to be team captain for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament, after the departures of Nicolás Sánchez and Hugo González, who were the players who wore the soccer badge the most times. captain with La Pandilla in recent times.

In a press conference, Celso Ortíz pointed out that it is a role that he would like and would have no problems in taking it with Rayados for the next season, but that that decision ultimately has to be made by coach Javier Aguirre.

Read also: Portugal vs France: Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the Euro 2021 match (Video)

“I believe that it is possible to reach the age of seven, but you have to go step by step, leaving a good legacy here. The captaincy depends a lot on the coach, of course I would love to but hey I try to contribute to my teammates who I think is very important, we’ll see later if it happens or not, right now I think about working, giving myself to the maximum and we will see what the coach decides ”He declared.

“I feel very happy for the renewal, now a new preseason, to give the maximum to arrive with everything at the beginning of the Tournament, there are many colleagues missing but we must do it in the best way to be able to complement ourselves with those who are in the National Team,” he added .

Finally Celso assured that he always wanted to stay in Rayados, since he is very happy playing for La Pandilla and wants to return all the love he has received from the fans with good performances.

“I have always said it, I always wanted to stay, I am happy, I always thank the people who have supported more in bad times than in good times, for the affection they have for me, my family and the Team, give it back in the court, with love for the Shield and that makes us stand out day by day ”, he added about the affection of the fans who want to return with good performances.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content