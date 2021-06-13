Liga MX: Cecilia Santiago becomes the new reinforcement of Tigres Femenil

The Mexican soccer player Cecilia Santiago, was announced as a new reinforcement of the Tigres de la UANL within the Liga MX Women, after terminating its links with the whole of the PSV Eindhoven from Holland.

This surprise comes to us from Japan. This is Tigres Femenil “, was the message of the board in the announcement of its new reinforcement.

Through a video on the Tigres social networks, where several team players appear who are concentrated in the Mexican National Team in Japan, Cecilia Santiago was announced as their new player.

This Mexican footballer has been one of the most prominent in the country in recent years, defending the El Tri jersey in several World Cups in different categories and playing in the old continent.

