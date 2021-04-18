Liga MX: “Cata” Domínguez affirmed that Cruz Azul played better than Club América

The Cruz Azul player, Julio César “Cata” Domínguez assured that in the Machine there is no discomfort after having drawn against the Eagles of America after not being able to get their 13th consecutive victory, with which they would have surpassed the marks of the Rayos del Necaxa and León.

“No, it doesn’t hurt. We keep adding. The truth is that we never imagined reaching 12 victories, it was a product of work. Today we got a great draw ”, he mentioned.

Fernando Guerrero placeholder image he scored a penalty on each side, the first was made by Emanuel Aguilera and the second by Jonathan Rodríguez.

“We don’t lower our arms. They are VAR plays. I felt the team very well. In my opinion we play better than them. Maybe we lacked a little more intensity, but the team behaved in a good way, “he added.

Julio César Domínguez asked all the fans to stay calm, Cruz Azul still has eight games ahead of him to win his ninth Liga MX title.

“Let’s go step by step. The team has worked well. You have to live in the present and wait for the future ”, he concluded.

