Liga MX: Carlos Salcido suffers a setback and is helped by ‘people’ from Club América (VIDEO)

Carlos Salcido, a former Chivas player, suffered a slight setback on the road and presumed to be helped by ‘people’ from the Eagles of America and boasted the video with the evidence on social networks.

In networks, Salcido published a video of his flat-out truck and in the business he came to for help, they had written “Águilas del América.”

“You never know who makes your hand x this time, THANK YOU.” The canterano of the Sacred Flock wrote with laughter.

The comments of Chivas fans asked the historic player to instill the colors of Chivas in the people who own the place.

Hahahahahaha, talk to that child and convince him to make the best decision of his life – Lorena Garcia R (@LorenaGarciaRmz) June 13, 2021

