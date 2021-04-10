Liga MX: Carlos Salcido discovered his ‘miserable’ salary in Chivas thanks to Cruz Azul

Carlos Salcido placeholder image gave an interview with the journalist Javier Alarcón on his YouTube channel, in which the former Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara player revealed how and when he realized the low salary he had in the rojiblanco team in his early days as a professional footballer, pointing out that he received only 20 thousand pesos when he was already part of the Mexican National Team.

In a friendly way and with a great sense of humor, Salcido said that he realized that his salary was not at the level of other players of the same line, when he dared to ask Ricardo Osorio how much he earned in The Cruz Azul Machine.

Salcido dared to take that step with his teammate, because in one of the concentrations abroad, he observed that the La Maquina player was not shy about buying souvenirs for his relatives, remembering that he did not even have to buy some tennis at the time.

Carlos Salcido in his early days with Chivas. Photo Jammedia

“I go to a rally with Ricardo Osrio and we were one of those who were at the same level, the same age, Ricadro Osorio was in Cruz Azul. I watched him that every time we went to the United States he spent and spent, bought tennis, and now You know ‘what for’ my children and my wife ‘, and I didn’t even have a pair of tennis shoes, so I said’ this wey what a roll ‘. Then he approached me and I asked him:’ Hey couple, how much are they paying you? ” Salcido recounted.

Salcido commented that Osorio revealed the figure he was winning in Cruz Azul, which was very far from what he was winning in Chivas, so the celestial defender told him that it was not possible for him to win so little in Chivas, since he was a player already consolidated and with one year in the Mexican National Team.

“No, no ch1ngu3s, you are already selected, you are already such a thing, you have already been a year. How is it possible,” Osorio told him.

Ricardo Osrio and Carlos Salcido in an internship with the Mexican National Team in the Hugo Sánchez stage. Photo: Jammedia

After comparing his salary with that of the Cruzazulino, Salcido came to the Guadalajara club annoyed, requesting Néstor de la Torre, then a director of Rebaño, a salary increase, equivalent to what Osorio received in Cruz Azul.

“I arrived with Néstor de la Torre, I spoke to my representative and told him: ‘I don’t know, I don’t go back to training but they pay me so much, the same as Ricardo Osorio’, so they increased me there, that was my first big contract as a professional, thanks to Ricardo Osorio.

