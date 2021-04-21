Liga MX: Carlos Salcedo seeks a new club in Europe for the summer

The defender of the UANL Tigres and the Mexican National Team, Carlos Salcedo, seeks to return to the old continent to show that he has a level for the biggest competitions and has already put his agents to look for equipment to emigrate for the second time.

According to Mediotiempo, the company that manages Salcedo and his representative have already met with Tigres to see the possibility.

Salcedo, who already wore the Fiorentina and Frankfurt shirts, was wanted by Trabzonspor from Turkey and another club from Spain, however, the proposals did not convince Tigres.

The 27-year-old defender returned to Mexico in 2019 to sign with Tigres, however, he has the thorn to succeed in Europe.