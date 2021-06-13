Liga MX: Carlos Salcedo launches ‘recadito’ due to the lack of rest of the footballers

Later After the unfortunate event that occurred in the match between Denmark and Finland at the European Championship, where Christian Eriksen suffered a serious collapse that almost suspended the match, Carlos Salcedo launched a recall due to the lack of rest of the players.

In social networks, the Spanish journalist Alex Pareja sent a heartfelt message criticizing the excess of high-performance soccer players.

“They make them chain season after season almost without rest. We always demand the maximum of them, even when the world stops. If someone raises their voice, the answer is” but if they earn millions and concentrate on five-star hotels! What are they complaining about? “Well, here you have it.” Said the Spanish.

Carlos Salcedo, a footballer for the UANL Tigres, retweeted the message making it clear that he agrees with his words about excessive training and rest.

Fortunately, Eriksen is stable but the incident should set a precedent to avoid this type of situation that puts the player at risk.

