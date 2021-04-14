Liga MX: Carlos Reinoso unleashes his fury against the detractors of Tuca Ferretti and Vucetich

The strategist of the Tigers, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and his colleague from the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Victor Manuel Vucetich are the technicians most criticized by the press in the Clausura 2021, so the former Club America, Carlos Reinoso it blew up those who mock them.

Carlos Reinoso affirmed that both strategists are the winners of Mexican Soccer, which is why they deserve respect from the Media and fans in general.

“They are not ashamed,” said the Master, underlining the trajectories of Tuca and Vuce; the former is the top title winner with seven, the latter has five and is close to the Bigotton at the top.

What a sadness ⚽️ watching and listening since the afternoon ⚽️ fut programs with people who never played ⚽️ asking for the departure of Tuca and Víctor ⚽️ the most winning technicians in history ⚽️ it doesn’t give them shame pic.twitter.com/ytvP05HIfg – Carlos Reinoso V (@ Carlos8Reinoso) April 13, 2021

That they are already great ⚽️the truth is not sorry ⚽️the Tuca and Víctor deserve all the respect of the people of fut ⚽️a question and the players that ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1xR8BnFGo7 – Carlos Reinoso V (@ Carlos8Reinoso) April 13, 2021

And some who played ⚽️ also Felix and the players ⚽️ what? https://t.co/XbQhgt0dIp – Carlos Reinoso V (@ Carlos8Reinoso) April 13, 2021

Tuca is 67 years old and Vucetich 65, but Reinoso defended that age has nothing to do with it and asked for respect for his colleagues; In addition, he pointed out that they should criticize the performance of the soccer players and not go against only the technicians.

