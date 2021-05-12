Liga MX: Carlos Poblete minimizes Puebla’s records and only thinks about the title

The strategist of Club Puebla, Nicolas Larcmaón managed to surpass the historical records of the Strip in the Clausura 2021, with 28 points the Argentine surpassed Mario Carrillo, who in the summer of 2001 consecrated 27 units

Despite that, for Carlos Poblete, former historical player of Club Puebla, the brands will always be forgotten, so the Strip should only worry about lifting the Liga MX title.

“That record is about to be broken, they logically help in the spirit, but the important thing is right now, that will go into oblivion as soon as we start our participation in the Liguilla. It would be wonderful to be able to crown ourselves with something important in sports, but it has already happened. , the record is there, we are going to try to give the institution victory, but the best thing would be to go down in history with achieving something more important, “he said.

Larcamón quickly adapted to the Club Puebla and despite the fact that they are not favorites to reach the final of the Closing 2021, will do everything possible to meet the goal.

“We are prepared to make the best Liguilla possible. Candidates will be the eight who enter the final phase, that’s normal. Logically some have favorite backgrounds like Cruz Azul and América because of what they did during the tournament, they hit a little more or a lot more than the rest of the teams that are going to qualify, “he said.

