Liga MX: Carlos Orrantia’s message for the playoff between Santos vs Querétaro

Carlos Orrantia, Santos Laguna player, revealed the strengths of the Torreón team to be able to beat the White Roosters of Querétaro in the repechage match of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in order to qualify for the Mexican soccer league with his people on the TSM field.

In an interview offered for Santos’ official site, the ‘Charal’ Orrantia assured that the team has to be very strong at home, continue to generate scoring chances and take advantage of the moments of the high games that they have against a Queretaro that will not be a rival easy, since in this instance you have little margin for error.

“What we have done throughout the tournament, what Guillermo (Almada) asks of us, is strong at home, show that intensity, finish the plays with a goal and we just lacked that, not that the plays with goal will enter, put the ball and party we have to do that, put them in, attentive in defense and be intense. ”, he declared.

“As I told you, I think the team has achieved this because it is the team’s work, since we are all attentive to achieve it, I think it has been a pretty good season, it was possible to be in the playoffs, we did not achieve the objective of qualifying directly to the Liguilla, but hey, the tournament has been good. ” added.

Santos Laguna entered the Clausura 2021 playoff in fifth place by adding 26 points in the tournament, while Querétaro reached the repechage slipping into 12th place in the standings with 21 points.

