Liga MX: Carlos Orrantia is ‘upset’ with everything for the final vs Cruz Azul

Carlos Orrantia, Santos Laguna player, assured that the team led by Guillermo Almada will not go out to speculate in the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Cruz Azul’s Machine, and will seek to go out to win both the first leg and the back.

In an interview with Marca Claro, Orrantia indicated that Santos has to worry more about what they can do well and not so much about a Cruz Azul that is doing very well on all lines.

“We will not change our style of play, we want to be strong at home but we will also seek to win there,” said ‘Charal’ Orrantia.

“We care about Cruz Azul in this tournament, but first we focus on ourselves, to continue doing things well, making the plays specific and doing our football.”

“We never worry or worry about what the press says or all the noise outside, we are focused” on whether Santos is the victim and Cruz Azul the great favorite to be champion in the tournament.

