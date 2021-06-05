Liga MX: Carlos Hermosillo received emotional detail from Cruz Azul after the Clausura 2021 title

Cruz Azul won the long-awaited Liga MX title after defeating Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium last Sunday, before this one of the legends of the Machine, Carlos Hermosillo, received a commemorative shirt of the ninth star.

The Legend of the celestial attack, boasted through his official account of Instagram clothing, confessing that the detail comes from the high command of Blue Cross.

“Thank you Álvaro Dávila, Cruz Azul sports president for this great detail, heck, it’s a treasure for me and my family. #Ajuuuua The champion machine. He reiterated my gratitude,” was what Hermosillo wrote next to the champion’s shirt.

The Machine won its ninth league title and celebrates it with one of the best players who have passed through the institution, Carlos Hermosillo.

