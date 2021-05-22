Liga MX: Carlos Hermosillo issues an ultimatum to Cruz Azul for the return against Pachuca

Carlos Hermosillo, former Cruz Azul forward and current analyst, assured that La Maquina has an unbeatable opportunity to win the Liga MX title and break with 23 years of drought and ghosts in the current Clausura 2021, but for that he knows that they will have to meet against Tuzos del Pachuca in the second leg of the semifinals.

During an interview for ESPN, Hermosillo assured that on this occasion Cruz Azul must go with everything for the victory, qualify for the final and fight to win the Liga MX title once and for all and with it, forget about the ghosts and bring joy to the fans.

“The truth is now or never for Cruz Azul. The key was opened, without underestimating Santos Laguna, who played a great game and has very good young people, they generate dynamic football, with a lot of physical wear. “, He declared.

“On the part of Pachuca I think that Cruz Azul has more teams but they have to prove it. Juan has done a great job, he has composed a team that seemed to be dead when he arrived, that seemed to be very beaten and he did well.

For now, Cruz Azul with a zero-goal draw will be in the grand final, but if Pachuca manages to score, it would force Cruz Azul to have to go for two goals so that Juan Reynoso’s team can play the final of this Clausura tournament. 2021.

