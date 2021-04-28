Liga MX: Carlos Hermosillo boasts his love for Cruz Azul with an emotional message

The fans of the Cruz Azul Machine have surprised everyone with a campaign to support the institution of the Noria, facing the final part of the present Closing tournament 2021 and your participation in the Concacaf Champions League.

Through Twitter, they released a video showing an elderly man expressing the reason that distinguishes the faithful fans of the cement workers, despite the negative results they have obtained in the 23 years without lifting the Mexican soccer title .

Carlos Hermosillo, the former soccer player and current commentator in Telemundo Sports, has joined the campaign of all the fans expressing their feelings for the colors of the Cruz Azul Machine with an emotional video message.

“Hello dear friends fans of Cruz Azul, I am blue at heart and you know why, I do not care if we cross it, if we lost due to lack of attitude, that we are always the second men, whatever they want; what technicians go what players come and go That he is always the Cruz Azul fan, he is in good times and bad, a loss can hurt us a lot, losing a championship can hurt us a lot, we endure criticism, we endure mocking, we endure everything; but they know what satisfaction is that all those who criticize us care about us, that’s why we are all blue, “he said.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine has assured to finish overall leader in the Clausura 2021 tournament with one day to go and will seek to achieve an important advantage in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League by visiting the Toronto fc.

