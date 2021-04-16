Liga MX: Carlos “Gullit” Peña wants to return to Club León

Carlos “el Gullit” Peña, former club player like Chivas, Necaxa, Cruz Azul and Club León in Liga MX, expressed his desire to return to Mexican soccer in the future, as he wants to play again for the Fierce.

In an interview for ESPN, the “Gullit” Peña, who is currently in the FAS from El Salvador, he showed the affection he has for the whole Emerald and he assured that it would be a dream to be able to return, although this also depends on his performances.

“The truth is that the people of León are very special to me personally, of course in terms of football, because thanks to that they met me there in León”

“In terms of football, that will be decided by the president of León, obviously I also have to give weapons and options so that at some point they would want to call me again, I am sure that in León I can continue adding because I am just 31 years old”

Peña pointed out that he still has several years of career left, but if he wants to return to play with the Fiera, he must try to regain the level he once showed, to leave everything in the hands of his representative and the Esmeraldas board.

“As I said, that will be decided by the president together with my representative, I only fulfill my dream of continuing to be a professional footballer”

