Liga MX: Carlos Guerrero demands the Clausura 2021 title for Club Puebla

Carlos Guerrero, commentator and journalist for TV Azteca, was surprised and very impressed by the level of play that the whole of La Franja del Puebla, directed by Nicolás Larcamón, has shown in the present Closing 2021 of the MX League, after the resounding victory they won during their visit to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium against Atlético San Luis in the match on matchday 15 of Clausura 2021.

Carlos Guerrero, better known as the ‘Warrior’, ‘demanded’, as a joke, as he does regularly in networks with the #exagerocomowarrior, that the MX League is already giving the title of the Clausura 2021 to Puebla de Larcamón, for the game deployed with the raw material they have.

“Go giving the title to Puebla. Period. ”, Expressed the ‘Warrior’ on social networks where the fans of La Franja agreed with the thoughts of the chronicler, since they see the team at a good level to surprise the big party.

Go giving the title to Puebla.

With this victory, the Puebla team momentarily rises to third position in the table with 26 units, while Atlético San Luis remains in 16th place with only 12 points added.

