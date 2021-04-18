Liga MX: Carlos González confesses his lack of adaptation with the UANL Tigres

The footballer of the UANL Tigres, Carlos Gonzalez He is aware that his stay with the Felines has not been the best, however, the forward made it clear that he works to give the fruits that are expected of him, as happened with Pumas of the UNAM

“It has cost me, we have to be realistic, it has not been easy. These four months that I have been in Tigres I have been struggling. It is a matter of adaptation and therefore I think that my performance has changed because you also have to adapt to a game system, but I am getting the ‘wave’ from Tigres.

“It is not the same to see them (Tigres) play than to play with them, but I am very happy and you have to be patient, be persistent because my moment is going to come; I know that the Tigres fans are very demanding and there are criticisms, but my time will come, “he said.

‘Charly’ shared that coach Ricardo Ferretti has been pending his adaptation.

“He is one of the people who has always insisted on me, who always wanted to count on me and for many reasons it hadn’t happened, but now it was possible and of course since I arrived he has given me confidence.

“I am one of the players who since I have arrived I have had enough minutes that is not normal in Tigres when you are new, and I value that a lot and of course I want to return it,” he said.

